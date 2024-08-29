Cheatham Street road closure this weekend

Cheatham Street will be closed from CM Allen Parkway to Riverside Drive starting at midnight on Friday, Aug. 30. This stretch of road will be closed until 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

“This closure is similar to the closure that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend when we saw an influx of visitors to our parks and river, and is intended to improve pedestrian safety and first responder access in the area,” the city of San Marcos said.

Barricades will be in place for the duration of the closure and entry to the Rio Vista Park parking lot will be limited.

Each barricade will be staffed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily to allow only vehicles displaying a disabled parking placard entry to the Rio Vista Park parking lot for accessible parking. The Children’s Park parking lot will also be closed once it is full. Alternative parking information is available at sanmarcostx.gov/parking.