Child molester sentenced to 40 years

Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24 for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins. The jury assessed punishment and 22nd Judicial District Judge Bruce Boyer stacked three of the counts to total 40 years.

This case was investigated by Hays County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Marshall and prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Katie Arnold and Miranda Ebersole.

“We would like to thank the victims and their supporting family members for the bravery and strength that it took to come forward and face their abuser in court,” Arnold said. “The sentence in this case shows that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated in Hays County.”

A Hays County jury found Balderas guilty of multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and sexual assault. The district attorney’s office said the evidence showed that the defendant had sexually abused three victims from middle school until they were adults. The evidence also showed that both physical and sexual abuse were used as a form of punishment for bad grades, speaking with boys or using technology when it wasn’t permitted.

Balderas was released on bond before the trial. Following his conviction, Balderas’ bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody for a sentencing hearing in front of the jury. The victims testified again in the punishment phase as to how they have been affected by the ongoing abuse.