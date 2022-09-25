Chris Baker to discuss Civil Air Patrol at Rotary Club meeting

Chris Baker, DPT, DC, is by profession a physical therapist and chiropractor, but he will speak at Rotary on Sept. 28 about his experiences with the Civil Air Patrol in San Marcos.

Baker has served as Deputy Commander of SWR-TV 050 Group V of the Texas Wing. He has also served as Director of Cadet Programs and Group Emergency Services Officer.

Professionally, Dr. Baker is a founding partner of a physical therapy company that has clinics in 28 states as well as online DPT and PA university programs, and a large cont inuing education company.

Baker earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science and his Masters of Science in Nutrition from Texas A&M University. Following Texas A&M, he received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Texas Chiropractic College and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) from Evidence in Motion (EIM). He also has his Diplomat Board Certification through the American Board of Clinical Nutrition.

Baker has been a member of Rotary since 1993 and is a Paul Harris Fellow. Rotary meetings are held on Wednesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Dr., San Marcos. Visitors are welcome. Rotary is nonprofit, nonreligious, and nonpolitical. The San Marcos Club is 100 years old.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos