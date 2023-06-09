Christmas in not quite July

The Gary Job Corps Student Government Association routinely performs acts of volunteerism. It was therefore not too soon for the cadets to start thinking about Christmas and toys for area children. Toys are donated to the Hays Caldwell Women's Center and the San Marcos Preparatory School. Participating are, from the Gary Student Government Association, Hope Powell, SGA Coordinator, students, Bryan Kuisseu, Cynthia Eaglin, Marquice Hudson, Elianah Kisa, Laniya Grayson, Lorenzo Aucar, Micaela King, and from the Hays/Caldwell County Women’s Center, Nicolas Lopez, Heidy Cortez, Genesis Villagomez, Jennifer Abshire, and from the San Marcos Preparatory School, Elton Fite, Reven Sonders, Alethez Ramsey- Boone, Norma Hinojos and students. Photo by Gary Jobs Corps Center