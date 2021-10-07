CHRISTUS announces new partnership

Families in San Marcos and Central Texas will now have the opportunity to receive comprehensive pediatric emergency services and specialty experts with the assistance of two area hospitals.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos (CSRSM) has announced a partnership with its sister hospital, The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, to provide enhanced pediatric and maternal services to patients.

The new expansion of will give families access to several new services including:

•Upgraded equipment;

•Pediatric clinical protocols;

•Maternal transport;

•Expanded pediatric air/ground transport; and,

•Alignment with The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio neonatal, pediatric and maternal services

“Every parent wants the convenience of having high-quality specialized care for their children at a convenient location, so we are excited to bring these services to local families using the expertise and resources from The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio,” said Thomas McKinney, President, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.

Children and their families can now receive enhanced coverage through the Emergency Department at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos while staying close to home.

The partnership will also bring about the opportunity for KidSTOP outpatient services. KidSTOP includes lab and imaging services provided in a child-friendly environment to assist and help prevent the anxiety and fear that some children may experience during treatment.

Additional information regarding KidStop services can be found at www.christushealth.org/childrens/patient-resources/when-you-arrive/kidst...

“This is just another example of our commitment to the elevation of care to the people of our region. We look forward to future collaborations that will further improve the wellness of our community,” McKinney said.