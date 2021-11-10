CHRISTUS expands resources in San Marcos area

CHRISTUS Health is expanding its medical footprint in the Central Texas area with the introduction of a multi-specialty medical group with more than 1,100 clinicians serving Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana known as CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic (CTC).

As part of its entrance into the San Marcos community, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic pairing up with Live Oak Health Partners starting Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Live Oak Health Partners has provided primary care and specialty care to Central Texas with locations in San Marcos and Wimberley.

“Live Oak Health Partners has built a high-quality physician practice focused on the needs of our patients, and we look forward to bringing their superior clinical expertise and high patient satisfaction to our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic team here in Central Texas,” said Jennifer Beal, CTC Chief Administrative Officer. “CTC is continuing to expand our clinical team and we look forward to bringing in more clinicians to serve this community in the near future. We are stronger together. Central Texas should feel really good about the future of health care for adults and children.”

​​The group of 28 physicians and advanced care clinicians have long been committed to excellence specializing in maintaining the health of the community with Family Medicine and Internal Medicine along with a wide range of specialty care, including: Cardiology, ENT, Pulmonology and Critical Care, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We are constantly working to determine the very best ways to provide health care to our Central Texas families, and we know one the most effective ways to do that is to have great relationships and great teams,” said Thomas McKinney, President, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital. “The addition of Live Oak Health Partners to the CTC team further enhances our work to better be able to meet our community’s needs.”

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations include:

1320 Wonder World Drive, Suite 101, San Marcos, Primary Care

1305 Wonder World Drive, Suite 300, San Marcos, General Surgery

1305 Wonder World Drive, Suite 209, San Marcos, Obstetrics and Gynecology

1340 Wonder World Drive, Suite 4301, San Marcos, Cardiology, ENT and Pulmonology

1920 Corporate Drive, Suite 208, San Marcos, Urgent Care

401-A Broadway Street, San Marcos, Community Clinic

201 FM 3237, Suite 111, Wimberley, Primary Care

201 FM 3237, Suite 121, Wimberley, ENT

“We believe the real benefit is for the people of the San Marcos community,” said Kathleen Chomel, Clinic Operations Director, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, The people we serve will not only have expanded access to a well-respected, strong network of experts and resources, but also a new electronic health record (EHR) system called Epic, which will give patients access to MyChart, the electronic patient portal within the system.”

Epic’s system is designed to facilitate and improve the overall patient care experience. Providers and patients benefit from a safe, seamless and integrated set of electronic applications with convenient access to information.

Individuals that are interested in booking an appointment and finding a physician may do so by visiting CHRISTUSTrinityClinic.org.