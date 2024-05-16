CHRISTUS hospital sustains storm damage but is open

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos remains open and caring for patients after sustaining heavy wind and water damage following last week’s storms.

No patients were injured or evacuated. Most of the damage that occurred is water-related from high winds and rain.

Currently, the nuclear medicine area, which is a specialized area for radiology and imaging, remains closed. Hospital associates are working with any patients who may have had impacted procedures to reschedule, said President Robert “Bob” Honeycutt. Surgical procedures will resume today, Tuesday, May 14. Patients who have questions about their appointments or care, can call the hospital at (512) 353-8979.

“We are working to make necessary repairs while ensuring that the patients we are so blessed to serve are protected and well-cared for,” Honeycutt said. “We are grateful to our CHRISTUS Associates here in San Marcos and in New Braunfels who are working around the clock to keep us running to carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”