CHRISTUS names board member

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation has announced the appointment of Alfonso Sifuentes, director of public sector services and community relations with Central Texas Refuse, to its board of directors.

Sifuentes has worked for Central Texas Refuse since 2013. He is a native of Lockhart, Texas, is a graduate of Lockhart Independent School District (ISD), and still resides in Lockhart with his family.

He has served on numerous boards in several leadership roles in the San Marcos and Lockhart communities, including Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Greater San Marcos Partnership, and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Our board is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders who are committed to providing financial support to the hospital that provides exceptional health care to the residents of San Marcos and surrounding communities,” said Corey Carothers, DDS, chairman of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation. “We are excited to channel Alfonso’s talent, expertise, and energy into furthering our mission.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa San Marcos Foundation was established in 2022 (formerly Central Texas Medical Center Foundation founded in 1982).

The foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that exists to cultivate philanthropy and increase awareness and financial support CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital– San Marcos.

Today, the Foundation continues to fund innovation, technology, capital facilities and equipment, community health, and wellness programs, while looking for creative and meaningful ways to support advancements in clinical excellence at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital–San Marcos.