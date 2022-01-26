CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos opens renovated chapel

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos announced that it has opened a new chapel. The “Little Flower” Chapel is in honor of St. Therese of Lisieux and serves as a sacred space.

The chapel received renovations to make it new "again" and it is located off the main lobby of the hospital.

“The work and care that went into the opening of this new chapel exemplifies how we continue to live out our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “This chapel will provide patients and their families a peaceful place to reflect and pray even as external stresses continue.”

CHRISTUS Health expressed that providing a place of prayer and reflection is of great importance to provide not only physical care but spiritual care to all of its patients and their family members.

The hospital also had the honor of hosting Most Rev. Bishop Joe S. Vasquez for a blessing of the “Little Flower” Chapel. The altar, tabernacle, lectern and cross were hand-crafted by Jesse Garcia of MPS Construction.

According to CHRISTUS, “The opening of this new chapel was made possible by the support of the CHRISTUS Friends Foundation, the San Marcos Foundation Board, and the original chapel donors.”

This new addition is meant to be a warm and inviting space and is open to people of all faith traditions.

For more information and updates from CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos, visit www.christushealth.org/santa-rosa/san-marcos.