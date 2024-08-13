Christus Santa Rosa Hospital CEO Bob Honeycutt speaks at Rotary Wednesday

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse in San Marcos, Christus Santa Rosa President Bob Honeycutt will provide fellow Rotary San Marcos members with an overview of Christus Health and San Marcos Hospital capabilities. Guests are welcome to attend.

Bob Honeycutt has served as the President of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos since April 22, 2024. Prior to Honeycutt’s move to San Marcos, he was employed by LifePoint Health where he served for seven years as the CEO at Saint Mary’s Regional Health System in Russellville, AR and Market CEO for Ennis Regional Medical Center in Ennis and Parkview Hospital in Mexia.

Honeycutt has also served in healthcare leadership roles in not-forprofit and for-profit systems in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Arizona. Over his tenure of twenty- eight years in healthcare leadership, he has also faithfully served his community in various volunteer roles within local Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Alliances, Civic Organizations and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Honeycutt grew up in Spring north of Houston where he graduated from Westfield High school. He earned a BBA Degree from Baylor University in Waco, as well as master’s degrees in both Healthcare and Business Administration from the University of Houston – Clear Lake. In addition to his healthcare career, Honeycutt has also coached high school varsity basketball for 16 years in Georgia, Illinois and Tennessee.

Honeycutt is married to his wife of 30 years, Jennifer Honeycutt. They have three children – Blake, 29, Erin, 26, and Chloe, 23.