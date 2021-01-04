CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos rings in new year with first baby born

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos welcomed the first baby born at its hospital on Friday night.

Kira Linnae Soto was born at 10:04 p.m. on New Year’s Day at CHRISTUS, weighing in at 4 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring at 16 3/4-inches long, the hospital said Monday. CHRISTUS said mother Christian Leanne Soto is “very excited” about the arrival of her first child.Christian says she did not expect to have a New Year baby because her due date was Jan. 22.

Kira remains in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while Christian is doing well and has been discharged, CHRISTUS said. Christian thanked the associates with the hospital’s Women Center, saying, “They were all very helpful, caring, supportive and comforting.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos congratulated Christian on her daughter’s arrival, as it continues to provide care to Kira.

Above, CHRISTUS associates provide a gift basket to the family.