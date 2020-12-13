CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-San Marcos donates to Brown Santa program Sun, 12/13/2020 - 5:00am CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos Associates held a toy drive over the last couple weeks to benefit the Hays County Sheriff Department’s Brown Santa program. Above, Thomas McKinney, president of the hospital, and other associates presented Brown Santa with the toys on Friday. Photo submitted by CHRISTUS Santa ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-San Marcos donates to Brown Santa program