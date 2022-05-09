Above, Miss Chiquita Cinco De Mayo, Makayla Santoy, first runner-up, Megan Cohen (left), and second runner-up Abigail Gonzalez (right), pose for a photo with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Wendy Melendez. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
CINCO ON THE 7TH
The San Marcos and Hays County communities turned out Saturday for Cinco on the 7th, a belated Cinco de Mayo celebration on Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn. A party took place with music, a Miss Chiquita Cinco de Mayo contest, menudo contest and plenty of vendors. Below, participants take part in the menudo throwdown.