Article Image Alt Text

Above, Miss Chiquita Cinco De Mayo, Makayla Santoy, first runner-up, Megan Cohen (left), and second runner-up Abigail Gonzalez (right), pose for a photo with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Wendy Melendez. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

CINCO ON THE 7TH

Mon, 05/09/2022 - 8:12pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Monday, May 9, 2022

The San Marcos and Hays County communities turned out Saturday for Cinco on the 7th, a belated Cinco de Mayo celebration on Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn. A party took place with music, a Miss Chiquita Cinco de Mayo contest, menudo contest and plenty of vendors.  Below, participants take part in the menudo throwdown. 

