City accepting donations for inaugural Winter Heater Drive

The City of San Marcos is seeking donations for its inaugural Winter Heater Drive.

The city began accepting donations for space heaters on Dec. 1, which will be distributed to residents in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos.

Heaters can be purchased through SMTX Utilities’ Amazon wish list at https://a.co/1DC7dbJ.

“Because we received outstanding support from residents during the 2022 Summer Fan Drive, we decided to carry this initiative into the winter months to help members in our community who do not have or cannot afford heating in their home,” Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth said in a statement. “In addition to monetary donations, we are happy to announce that SMTX Utilities is utilizing an Amazon wish list for those who would like to donate with the click of a button.”

Monetary donations will also be accepted in-person at the San Marcos Electric Utility office — 1040 North State Highway 123 — during normal business hours through Dec. 22. The city said all monetary contributions will be used to purchase new heaters, adding that heaters purchased through the Amazon wish list will be delivered directly to the city’s Public Services Center, 2217 E. McCarty Lane, and distributed to community members.

“We are excited to offer our residents the option to purchase heaters through Amazon and will continue to use this method for future donation drives,” Assistant Director of Utilities Scott Muench said. “This donation method streamlines our collection process while also being convenient for our residents.”

For more information, contact San Marcos Utilities (SMTXU) at 512-393-8300.

Information provided by City of San Marcos