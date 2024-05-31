City adds new brush dropoff, pickup schedule from storm

City of San Marcos crews and volunteers continue to pick up brush and vegetative debris that resulted from the May 9 severe weather at residential addresses within San Marcos city limits.

Cleanup efforts will continue according to the following tentative schedule. Please note that crews will only move to the next neighborhood once a neighborhood is completed.

• Wednesday, May 29 – Saturday June 8: Oak Heights, Castle Gate Circle, Franklin Square, Westover, Southwest Hills, Heritage

• Wednesday, May 29 – Saturday June 8: Sierra Circle, Hughson Heights, Alamo Heights, Tanglewood, Spring Lake Hills

• Wednesday, May 29 – Saturday June 8: Victory Gardens, East Guadalupe, Dunbar, Heritage

• Wednesday, May 29 – Friday, May 31: Blanco Gardens

• Saturday, June 1 – Saturday, June 8: Wallace Addition, Hills of Hays, El Camino, Cottonwood, Mockingbird Hills, Sunset Acres Available trucks will service outlier neighborhoods by June 8.

Trucks will continue to service these neighborhoods until all debris is picked up. An updated schedule will be provided for the week of June 10 after the first pass of cleanup is completed in the neighborhoods listed above. If the debris pile is blocked when the truck is in the area, the pile will be picked up during the second pass. After assessing remaining debris, City staff anticipates curbside debris removal to end June 14. The contractor does not work on Sundays.

Crews kindly ask residents to:

• Place all debris at the curb. Do not bundle it.

• Keep debris away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, water meters and permanent structures.

• Make sure debris is not stacked on or leaning against anything.

• Park vehicles at least 20 feet away from debris piles.

• Consolidate small piles with other neighbors’ piles.

• Leave enough space on the sidewalk for people to pass. Report any sidewalk issues to Public Works at 512-393-8036.

In addition to brush pickup, the City has also added a second brush drop-off event for June. Residents must bring a copy of their City utility bill and unload their own material at the site. Please note, event staff cannot use equipment to unload material per City risk management policy. The brush drop-off events will occur on June 1 and June 8, 750 River Road (behind the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter), from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.