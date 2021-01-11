City announces new director of finance after nationwide search

The City of San Marcos announced Marie Kalka as its next director of finance.

The city announced Kalka as its new director of finance on Friday after she was chosen from a nationwide candidate pool of 53 applicants. Ralph Andersen & Associates assisted the city with the search. Kalka begins her position in San Marcos on Jan. 19.

“We’re excited to add Marie to our City leadership team after an extensive search and interview process,” Assistant City Manager Stephanie Reyes said. “Her in-depth experience in county and municipal financial management and her proven ability to maintain financial efficiency will be strong assets as we quickly move into our 2022 budget season.”

Kalka comes to San Marcos from the City of Delray Beach, Fla., where she served as Finance Director and coordinated a $293 million budget and a five-year capital improvement program. She has over 29 years of government finance experience in Florida, Texas and New York, including 25 years of progressive financial experience in Broome County, NY.

“I’m excited to move back to Texas and to be part of a growing and vibrant community like San Marcos,” Kalka said. “I am honored to have been selected and look forward to serving the residents of San Marcos.”

Kalka is a member of the Texas Government Finance Officers Association, the Texas Municipal League, and has completed extensive FEMA Incident Management training. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Binghamton University in Binghamton, NY.