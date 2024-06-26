City announces two new Assistant City Managers

After a competitive nationwide search, San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodney Gonzales and Lonzo Anderson to the roles of Assistant City Managers following the retirement of Assistant City Managers Laurie Moyer and Chase Stapp.

Rodney Gonzales joins the team with over 28 years of leadership experience in municipal government. Having previously served as Finance Director in San Marcos 18 years ago, Gonzales has since held various leadership roles within the city of Austin, including positions in the Development Services Department, Economic Development, and most recently as Assistant City Manager. Since March, Gonzales has assumed the role of Interim Assistant City Manager over Public Safety, successfully overseeing Police, Fire, Neighborhood Enhancement, the Marshal’s Office, and Emergency Management. Over the past three months, he has navigated community events, emergency response during inclement weather, threats to public safety, and the implementation of the single-use container ban, Reuse at the River.

Throughout his career, Gonzales has demonstrated expertise in finance, budgeting, and strategic planning. He has also played integral roles in managing special events and spearheading initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness. Gonzales holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.

“I am excited to bring my experience and passion for public service back to San Marcos. Working closely with the community and our dedicated city staff, I aim to implement strategies that will support the projected growth for San Marcos and continue to improve the quality of life for all our residents,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales has already begun his transition into his new role and will oversee Parks and Recreation, Information Technology, Human Resources, Destination Services, and Public Works.

Lonzo Anderson joins the team with over 27 years of experience in law enforcement and municipal government. Anderson has held numerous leadership positions within the Dallas Police Department, including Interim Chief of Police. His commitment to servant leadership, innovation, and developing high-performing teams has been a hallmark of his career.

Anderson’s experience encompasses roles in strategic planning, resource management, data-driven crime reduction strategies, and community engagement. “I am thrilled to join the city of San Marcos and eager to work with our dedicated teams to enhance public safety and community services. My goal is to implement innovative strategies and foster a collaborative environment to make San Marcos an even better place to live,” said Anderson.

Anderson will begin on August 5 and will oversee Police, Fire, Neighborhood Enhancement, the Marshal’s Office, and Emergency Management. He is an alumnus of Tarleton State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Business and holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a focus on Public Administration from Liberty University.

“We are excited to welcome Rodney and Lonzo to our city management team. These are important appointments. Their extensive professional experience as well as their proven leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to promote a strong organizational culture, foster effective collaboration with the Mayor and City Council and encourage positive relationships with all members of our community,” said San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes. “I am confident we have chosen the right two people with the right leadership philosophies and that their contributions will greatly benefit the residents and future of our beloved San Marcos.”