City awarded $897,000 to complete improvements on Thorpe Lane

The city of San Marcos was recently awarded more than $897,000 through the Highway Safety Improvement Program to complete safety improvements at the intersection of Thorpe Lane and Springtown Way. The program is mandated by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and local funding is allocated by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The program aims to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads as part of Texas’ Strategic Highway Safety Plan. The program requires a data-driven, strategic approach to improving safety The planned improvements include the signalization of the Thorpe Lane and Springtown Way intersection, the addition of new crosswalks and the repair of existing sidewalks. The upgrades are designed to enhance the accessibility, safety, and multi-modal connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.

“We appreciate the support of our transportation partners as we prioritize safety and connectivity in our community,” said Director of Engineering & CIP Shaun Condor. “This grant allows us to make critical improvements to a busy intersection while minimizing the financial impact to our community.”

Construction for the Thorpe Lane and Springtown Way intersection improvements is scheduled to begin in 2027. For more information about Engineering and Capital Improvement Projects visit, sanmarcostx. gov/CIP.