City awarded PROTECT Grant for Sunset Acres drainage improvements

The city of San Marcos has been awarded $13,875,840 under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Discretionary Grant Program. The agency announced the award April 11. The funding will be used to complete a stormwater mitigation project in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

The project will enhance drainage and address localized flooding issues in the Sunset Acres neighborhood by improving storm drains to increase capacity, replacing existing sewer lines, installing culverts and manholes, and resurfacing street pavement.

“We’ve heard from residents living in the neighborhood about the need for these improvements for many years,” said Assistant City Manager Joe Pantalion. “This grant award is a huge step toward improving our infrastructure and quality of life for our neighbors and represents an opportunity to utilize federal dollars to benefit our community rather than relying on funding from our local taxpayers to complete these improvements. I am thankful to our federal partners for their recognition and support of this critical project.”

Phase 1 of the Sunset Acres Subdivision Improvements Project includes replacing the wastewater lines along Broadway Street and Parkdale Street with construction expected to be completed this summer. Phase 2 of the project is currently in design and will enhance storm drain capacity. The PROTECT grant will allow the City to complete the final two phases of the project concurrently.

“Grant funding for this project supports our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our community against the impacts of potential flooding events,” said Engineering and CIP Director Shaun Condor. “The improvements made through this project will also enhance livability in the Sunset Acres neighborhood and safety for everyone in our community.”

The terms of the grant require the City of San Marcos to contribute a 20 percent funding match totaling $3.5 million. Construction on the final two phases of the project is projected to begin in 2026.

For more project information, visit www.sanmarcostx. gov/CIP.