City begins accepting CDBG fund applications

The City of San Marcos is now accepting applications from nonprofits and city departments for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project and program funding.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding the City of San Marcos $722,904 in CDBG funding for the program beginning Oct. 1, 2020, and ending Sept. 30, 2021.

The application period will be open from March 27 to May 1, 2020. CDBG offers several types of assistance including disaster recovery funding, however this application process is not for individuals who need personal housing or other financial assistance.

Projects and programs selected must satisfy a national CDBG program objective and should address one or more of the priority needs for San Marcos: affordable housing, public services or public facilities.

Because of the broad impact of COVID-19, economic development projects and programs will also be considered. The city may consider applications from for-profit entities for these types of projects and programs.

According to program requirements, 70% of the funds must go to projects or programs that benefit low-to-moderate income residents.

The city is also offering online virtual workshops open to the public on Thursday April 2 at 9 a.m., covering the details of the application process, eligibility and compliance requirements and a general overview; and at 6 p.m. covering an overview of the application process and giving participants the opportunity to ask questions and complete a short community needs survey regarding the use of CDBG funds in the next program year ,which will be included in the city’s 2020 Action Plan.

People who need auxiliary aids and services for either of these meetings should contact the City of San Marcos ADA Coordinator at 512-393-8000 (voice) or call Texas Relay Service (TRS) by dialing 7-1-1.

Applications may be downloaded from the city’s website.