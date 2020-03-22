City begins offering remote services Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:00am San Marcos closed many public facilities Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The City of San Marcos made this decision in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is closing all public-facing service counters and most public facilities. “Such decisions are not made lightly," City Man ager ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about City begins offering remote services