City council to consider renaming of San Marcos Rec Hall

The San Marcos City Council is set to consider renaming the city’s Recreation Hall to Pauline Espinosa Community Hall.

The council’s discussion regards the Parks and Recreation Board’s recommendation that supports the name change in honor of Espinosa.

The Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community (CITC) first started an initiative to rename the City Recreation Hall. The Parks and Recreation Board later went on to unanimously vote and approve the renaming in December.

Councilmembers will also consider the Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) recommendation, for council to authorize an amendment to the San Marcos Development Code and Appendix C, Historic District Design Guidelines to amend the criteria for approval of local historic landmarks and local historic districts.

In January 2022, the HPC voted to approve the resolution which is now being recommended to the council.

Meeting etiquette, guidelines and conduct will be considered as the council plans to discuss the use of Robert’s Rules of Order during council meetings.

Robert’s Rules of Order serves as a guide when conducting meetings, this item along with other agenda items set to be discussed during Wednesday evening’s meeting were previously postponed during that council’s last meeting.

During the meeting, council is expected to have a discussion surrounding the current city council rules of decorum and make changes accordingly.

Included in the council meeting packet are City Council Meeting Ground Rules, Mayor and City Council Protocol Operation Guidelines and Mayor and City Council House Rules: Code of Conduct which may be considered during the discussion.

Discussion will also be held surrounding all councilmembers being at the dais during meetings.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residents looking to watch Wednesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

