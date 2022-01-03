City council to discuss animal advisory committee, Biden bus lawsuit

The San Marcos City Council will have a discussion regarding the expansion of the powers and duties of the Animal Advisory Committee as recommended by the committee.

Previously, council reviewed the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee’s recommendation resolution and agreed to move forward with the revisions which include the desire to have a more active role in supporting the Animal Shelter and its leadership team.

Along with that item, the council will consider the creation of a Council Committee for the Animal Shelter and its mission.

During executive session, the council will receive a briefing on the pending lawsuit regarding the Biden Bus incident, the United States District Court; Western District of Texas; Eric Cervini, Wendy Davis, David Gins, and Timothy Holloway v. Chase Stapp, Brandon Winkenwerder, Matthew Daenzer, and City of San Marcos.

On Oct. 29, 2021, two San Marcos Police Department officers were added to a lawsuit stemming from a Biden campaign bus incident that occurred on Oct. 30, 2020. SMPD Assistant Chief of Operations Brandon Winkenwerder and Cpl. Matthew Daenzer were added to the amended lawsuit.

City of San Marcos Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp and the City of San Marcos were previously listed as defendants in the lawsuit brought forward by former State Sen. Wendy Davis, a Biden campaign volunteer, campaign staffer and a bus driver, who claim that Stapp and the San Marcos Police Department failed to provide them protection as the Biden-Harris bus drove through San Marcos on Interstate 35.

The lawsuit claims the defendants violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 by failing to “take reasonable steps to protect Plaintiffs from an unlawful civil rights conspiracy and/or refused to send a police escort to aid the bus, despite being asked to provide one.”

In other business, the council will also consider the approval of an interlocal funding agreement with Hays County relating to the testing of drug evidence by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The San Marcos Police Department along with neighboring agencies have collaboratively funded a Department of Public Safety (DPS) chemist to provide timely evidence returns, which in turn reduces incarceration while waiting for forensic testing.

According to the contract, the “County has a need for assistance in testing of seized drug evidence and requests that DPS provide seized drug analysis of evidence submitted by County law enforcement agencies. DPS has the ability to assist in this regard and agrees to provide this seized drug analysis of evidence submitted by County law enforcement agencies.”

During the meeting, a public hearing will be held related to the official zoning map of the city by rezoning approximately 3.59 acres of land, generally located at the Northwest Corner of Highway 123 and Clovis Barker Road intersection, from “FD” Future Development District to “HC” Heavy Commercial District.

Another public hearing will be held regarding providing no objection to the submission of an application for Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the renovation of the existing Champions Crossing multifamily housing project located at 345 Champions Boulevard.

The final public hearing held will relate to council approving a sixth amended and restated development agreement with Lazy Oaks Ranch, LP and its partial assignees in connection with the La Cima Development near the intersection of Old Ranch Road 12 and Wonder World Drive that provides additional standards for the first phase of multifamily development.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday's regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.