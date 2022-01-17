City council to discuss details of Animal Services Committee, police officer camera footage

During Tuesday's San Marcos City Council meeting, councilmembers will discuss and consider the creation of and appointments to an Animal Services Council Committee and provide direction to staff.

At its last meeting, council agreed upon the creation of a committee that supports Animal Services efforts in San Marcos; however, no further details were discussed. Council is expected to appoint three members to this new committee and discuss and define, if needed, the charge for the committee’s work.

Councilmembers will also consider approval on the second of two readings, amending the Official Zoning Map of the city. The amendment includes rezoning approximately 3.59 acres of land, generally located at the Northwest Corner of Highway 123 and Clovis Barker Road intersection, from “FD” Future Development District to “CM” Commercial District.

Previously, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the denial of the request to zone to Heavy Commercial (HC) and recommended approval of the less intense zoning district of Commercial (CM). During its meeting, the council passed the motion in favor of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s suggestion, 5-1.

Councilmembers are also set to hold a discussion regarding the City Council Packet Meetings, more information will be given regarding this item during the meeting.

Prior to executive session, council will also discuss officer camera footage —included but not limited to body-worn camera and dashboard camera footage.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday's regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.