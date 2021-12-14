City council to discuss participation in class action lawsuit

The San Marcos City Council will consider joining a class-action lawsuit against multiple opioid distributors and manufacturers during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Councilmembers will consider the approval of a resolution to authorize the submission of a Subdivision Participation Form to the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Texas to secure the city's participation in the class-action lawsuit.

If council votes to join the settlement, the subdivisions would need to sign on to the settlement and execute releases as well as execute the Texas Term Sheet. The deadline to sign on is approximately 120 days after the state sign‐on period which is estimated to be Jan. 2, 2022.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced settlements with multiple opioid defendants in February of this year. The City of San Marcos is now being asked to opt-in to this settlement agreement.

If San Marcos joins the settlement, the city could possibly be entitled to approximately $300,000 in monetary relief that could be used to fund various drug treatment and diversion programs.

Council will also receive a presentation and hold a public hearing regarding the Thoroughfare Plan and Bicycle Plan of the Transportation Master Plan.

Previously, councilmembers were presented with the plan options and further discussed the changes however, no action was taken.

The councilmembers will discuss and consider the approval of the city code titled powers and duties relating to the Animal Advisory Committee to expand the powers and duties of the animal advisory committee as recommended by the Animal Advisory Committee.

Prior to this week’s discussion, the council reviewed the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee’s recommendation resolution and agreed to move forward with the revisions.

Council is also set to consider the approval of the terms and conditions of an interlocal agreement between the City of San Marcos and San Marcos Consolidated ISD.

The agreement is related to the city’s provision of officers to serve as School Resource Officers. The item returns to the council after the SMCISD Board of Trustees approved an amended contract after city councilmembers made changes to the originally approved agreement.

During the school board’s November meeting, the trustees approved the amended agreement with two amendments of their own, which included removing the language concerning “such as students suspected of engaging in criminal misconduct.” The board also approved an amendment, which added language to the change brought back to council — “The SMCISD shall create a mechanism by which to collect feedback from caregivers regarding the SRO program” — to include “collecting feedback from caregivers, staff and students.”

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residents looking to watch Wednesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.