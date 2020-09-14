City council to hold last budget hearing

The San Marcos City Council will hold its last public hearing about the fiscal year 2021 budget that will begin Oct. 1, 2020.

The budget totals $258,741,410 and includes 2020-2021 Capital Improvement Program Projects.

The council will also hold a public hearing before setting the tax rate for the 2020 Tax Year at 59.30 cents on each $100 of taxable property.

This tax rate will raise 7.9% more revenue than last year’s tax rate of 61.39 cents per $100 of taxable property. The new tax rate will generate $2.7 million more revenue than last year, $1.5 million of which was from new property.

While this year’s tax rate is lower than last year’s tax rate, due to increased property values and new property, tax bills will likely increase. The city would have to enact a rate of 56.50 cents per $100 in order to keep the same revenues as last year. This is also known as the no-new-revenue tax rate.

Since the rate is 4.9% higher than the rate at which there would be no new revenue, and lower than 8%, there is no need for voter approval.

The San Marcos Police Department will also give an update on the new Cite and Release Ordinance that went into effect on May 21.

The new civil law directs the San Marcos Police Department to issue citations for low-level non-violent offenses like possession of small quantities of marijuana, driving without a license, small amounts of property theft or theft of services.

The policy is based on a state law passed in 2007 which gives officers discretion to issue citations instead of arrest for certain these low-level non-violent crimes, as well as some Class A and B misdemeanors. City council voted to limit the list of eligible offenses outlined by the state for time being.

There will also be more discussion about the Ad Hoc Committee intended to advise SMPD on its use of force policies.

Another discussion will cover relocating the States Postal Service (USPS) retail services from the San Marcos Post Office’s current location.

City council will also vote on whether to approve the San Marcos Transit Plan, otherwise known as the Five Year Strategic Plan.

They will also vote on approving an interlocal agreement and funding the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS).

Later, there will be an update and discussion on road closures connected to the West Hopkins Street project.

There will also be a presentation and discussion about forming a Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Advisory Committee.

CDBG objectives are that programs and projects benefit low and moderate income (LMI) persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight and meet an urgent need.