The San Marcos City Council proclaimed March as National Nutrition Month. On hand to accept the proclamation were the organizations Community Action Inc., Women Infants and Children and the Hays County Food Bank. Pictured are Stacie Olivarri, with WIC; DerryAnn Krupinsky, with WIC; Alyssa Davidson, with Community Action; Mylinda Zapata, with Community Action; Helen Gutierrez, with WIC; Iris Tate, with The Hays County Food Bank and Denise Ryan, with WIC.

Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat