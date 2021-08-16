City council to receive presentation on community broadband

During San Marcos City Council’s regularly scheduled work session meeting on Tuesday, a presentation is set to be given to council members regarding Community Broadband. Discussion and direction are planned, following the slideshow.

Throughout the presentation, staff will go over an array of topics such as defining broadband, current city services and San Marcos internet services along with their availability.

Staff will also review other programs and initiatives at the state and federal level such as different school districts and cities throughout Texas. Key considerations and alternative options regarding city-funded and owned broadband utilities will be addressed.

The full presentation can be found within the work session agenda. Those wishing to view the presentation during the work session can do so on Tuesday at 3 p.m. by visiting http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives.

During Tuesday's regular meeting, there will be discussion in regards to appointments to fill vacancies on several boards and commissions within San Marcos including, the Ethics Review Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Neighborhood Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the San Marcos Industrial Development Corporation.

A discussion related to the deferment of some American Rescue Plan funding to a future date is scheduled to be held during the meeting.

The City of San Marcos was allocated $18,101,483 from American Rescue Plan funding. This stimulus bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March and the City of San Marcos was allocated $18,101,483 in relief funds.

During their last meeting, The San Marcos City Council made changes regarding its funding from the American Rescue Plan, allocating $400,000 to shelter and transitional housing programs and efforts. The remainder of funding from the ARP will be dispersed 12 months from now.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10. City Council’s work session