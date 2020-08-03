City council returns after July break

Returning from a four week hiatus, the San Marcos City Council has a stacked agenda this Tuesday.

After the standard COVID-19 status update, councilmembers will consider approving and adopting the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan, allocating $722,904 of CDBG entitlement funds for 2020-2021.

They will also consider amending the CDBG Action Plan for 2019-2020 to reallocate $125,000 from the Paul Pena Park Project to a new program for Substandard Home Demolition.

Another CDBG related item will potentially amend the 2019-2020 Action Plan to award $105,530.00 to Hays County to increase or improve COVID-19 testing in the City of San Marcos.

They will also consider a resolution that will support the submission of an application for low income housing tax credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the proposed Redwood Multifamily Housing Project located in the 1600 block of Redwood Road.

Councilmembers will review and consider approving and awarding contracts related to the San Marcos Public Library renovation project to fund furniture, fixtures and equipment.

An Interlocal Agreement up for approval is with San Marcos Consolidated ISD for the city’s provision of police officers to the school district to serve as school resource officers.

San Marcos Police Department may get an approved change in service to the agreement relating to the Police Video Upgrade Project to increase the contract amount of $180,002 for additional equipment, and annual software maintenance, hosting and plan fees.

Another resolution will approve a joint election between the City of San Marcos and Hays County for the Nov. 3 election, and a first reading of another ordinance would appoint Dallari Landry as a Presiding Judge for the San Marcos Municipal Court of Record for a term of two years.

There will also be a first reading of an ordinance to modify the amounts of additional fees to be assessed and paid on delinquent hotel occupancy taxes and to provide for a one percent discount against the amount of taxes due when timely paid, adding a savings clause and repealing any conflicting provisions.

Another first reading of an ordinance will amend the 2019-2020 budget to allocate $148,250.00 from the Municipal Court Technology Fund to provide funding for an updated municipal court case management system and expansion of the city’s ticket writing system.

The councilmembers will also consider approving a project partnership agreement with the U.S. Department of the Army Corps of Engineers for the San Marcos River Section 206 Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project.

The city council will consider the only bid for an invitation for bids from E-Z Bel Construction, LLC, for the San Marcos Downtown Accessible Pedestrian Traffic Signal Improvements Project

In the city council work session prior to the meeting, the councilmembers will discuss Cape’s Dam.