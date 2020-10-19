City council to review use of force applications

The San Marcos City Council is scheduled to review applications from residents who applied to serve on the ad hoc committee to study use of force policies within the San Marcos Police Department.

The ad hoc committee will also make recommendations for policy changes to the Chief of Police and city council.

City council is set to discuss the applications and make appointments to the committee.

Councilmembers are also set to review applications and appoint residents to the Comprehensive Plan Rewrite Steering Committee.

In other business, the council will get an update on CARES Funding and discuss strategy and options for Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Round Three funding.

On the second of two readings, the city council will dissolve the San Marcos Youth Commission and the San Marcos Commission on Children to transition Youth Services to the Core 4 Partnership with Hays County, Texas State University and San Marcos Consolidated ISD after the recent hiring of the new Youth Services Director.

The city will likely be renewing their Interlocal Contract with the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) and Texas State University for funding of activities under the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan Program which has been an ongoing program since 2013.

Councilmembers will also vote on approving the Alliance Regional Water City of San Marcos Authority (ARWA) issuing contract revenue bonds for the City of San Marcos in the aggregate principal amount of $43,955,000.

Council will likely move their Dec. 1 regular meeting to Dec. 2 due to a potential election runoff.

Tuesday’s city council meeting can be watched online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/videos at 6 p.m.

Residents can speak during the citizen comment portion of the meeting by emailing citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. A call in number to join by phone or link will be provided for participation on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer.