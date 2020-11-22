City council sets voting locations, extended hours for runoff election

The San Marcos City Council approved amended locations and hours of operation for the Dec. 8 runoff election for the mayor’s race and council place 5. The proposed amendment from the Nov. 16 special meeting was to expand hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!