City debuts new Arts and Cultural grants application process

The city of San Marcos invites artists, creative businesses and nonprofit organizations to apply for funding through the Arts and Cultural Grant Program. The program, administered by the city’s Destination Services Department, supports projects and events that engage visitors and residents while contributing to the city’s artistic and cultural identity and promoting tourism.

While grants are awarded annually dependent upon eligibility and availability of funds, the city will debut a new application process for 2025 awards. For the first time, applications will be completed online. Attendance to at least one applicant workshop is mandatory. Workshops will be hosted at the San Marcos Activity Center and advanced registration is required. A registration link is available at visitsanmarcos.com/arts/ for-creators/grants/.

Grants through the Arts and Cultural Grants Program are separated into three distinct grants. The Spark Tourism Grant category is new for 2025 and is intended to support new- er applicants with smaller funding needs. To support a wider range of applicants, eligibility for the Tourism Grant category has been expanded.

Tourism Grant: Funded with Hotel Occupancy Tax, projects submitted in this category must directly enhance and promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry in San Marcos. Fifteen percent of the grant award must be used for paid advertising outside a 50-mile radius of the San Marcos city limits. Grant recipients must provide paid advertising samples and receipts in their final reports. Funding requests cannot exceed 50% of the project’s total expenditure budget.

Community Grant: Supported by the city’s General Fund, this grant is available for projects that have artistic and cultural value but may not attract overnight visitors. Projects must enhance the arts and benefit San Marcos residents. Funding requests cannot exceed 50% of the project’s total expenditure budget.

Spark Tourism Grant: Funded by Hotel Occupancy Tax, this category is designed for newer applicants with smaller funding needs. Projects that have received city arts and cultural grants for fewer than three years may apply. All requirements of the Tourism grant apply, except for permanent public artworks that are exempt from the 15% paid advertising component. Funding requests cannot exceed $3,000. Grant funding can be used to cover up to 90% of eligible project expenses.

Projects cannot be submitted for consideration in more than one grant category. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on September 16 to be considered. Grant awards will be announced in November and funding disbursement is expected to begin as early as January 2025.

For more information about the Arts and Cultural Grant Program, visit www.visitsanmarcos.com/ arts/for-creators/grants.