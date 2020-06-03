City delays camps, alters summer programs

The City of San Marcos summer programming will go on with some alterations in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Camps, sports and youth events have been delayed or rescheduled.

The first session of the 2020 summer camp programs has been canceled. Originally scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8, both Discovery Camp and Summer Fun are tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, July 13 with more details to come.

Rio Vista Pool was originally scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend but will remain closed for the rest of the summer.

All facility reservations taking place at the San Marcos Activity Center, Dunbar Recreation Center, City Park Recreation Hall and the Old Fish Hatchery have been canceled through the end of June.

Baseball, softball and soccer practices resumed on May 31 and games/tournaments may resume beginning June 15. Summer season adult softball leagues as well as the USA Developmental League are scheduled to proceed and registration began online on June 1 and practices and/or games will begin later in June or July. Jr. NBA/WNBA practices and games are tentatively scheduled to begin in July and are based upon the facility reopening. Velcro T-ball, Summer Adult Volleyball and Summer Slam seasons have been canceled.

Movies in Your Park has been canceled for June and is tentatively scheduled to begin in July after further evaluation.

The Daddy Daughter Dance and Babysitter’s Training Class which were originally scheduled for June, have been canceled and may be rescheduled for later this year.

Boys & Their Toys, originally scheduled for July 10, has been canceled for 2020.

The Summer Fest concert has been canceled. The fireworks show may go on as scheduled, based on the availability of funds.

The San Marcos Public Library's Summer Reading Program will move forward with Reader Zone, a virtual summer reading program purchased by Kiwanis Club. Instead of paper reading logs this year, participants can easily keep track of the number of minutes read with the Reader Zone app. Just like every other summer, participants will be entered for a chance to win a prize for every four hours of reading time. For folks who prefer a more low-tech option this summer, then check out one of the library’s high-fun game boards. All participants have to do is complete five challenges to make a diagonal, vertical, or horizontal line for a chance to win a prize. Those feeling really ambitious can download Reader Zone and a game board to double the chances of winning prizes.

The library is still inviting teens ages 12-17 to sign up to be Star Teens this summer, where they can have the opportunity to earn volunteer hours. Instead of working in the library, there are a number of activities that teens can do from home to help the library.

Anyone may join the Virtual Book Club on Facebook where members can share current reads, leave book reviews, ask book related questions, give recommendations, post pictures of read pile and more.

Join the library’s resource page on Facebook, where staff help the community find new employment and the resources needed for career growth and change. This group is for job postings in and around San Marcos, as well as professional development opportunities, certification courses and other relevant resources.

The library information desk is open daily to answer questions by telephone or email. Front Porch Pickup continues, so library card holders can let the library know what they would like to pick up and read this summer.

All summer library performances have been canceled or postponed. All library programs are currently online. The GED and ESL classes may return to in-person when the library opens. Visit the library's website for additional information.

The Junior Fire Academy has also been canceled for this summer.

The city will continue to evaluate service levels and facility reopenings as the COVID-19 response continues and evolves. The status of all city events is subject to change at any time.