City to distribute free take-home COVID-19 test kits

The City of San Marcos will distribute free take-home COVID-19 test kits on Monday.

The city, with assistance from the Community Organizations Active in Disaster, will hand out the kits at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — from 4:30-8 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The city said gates to San Marcos High School will open at 4 p.m. to allow for a line to form for the distribution. Those interested in attending the distribution should enter the parking lot using the State Highway 123 entrance. Cars will be directed through the roundabout to exit onto Rattler Road after picking up a test kit, the city said.

AccessBio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen rapid diagnostic tests will be provided by the city’s Emergency Management Department and have been authorized for at-home use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration of the tests to July 2022.

The city said supply of take-home COVID-19 tests is limited and tests are intended only for use by individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who require a negative COVID-19 test to return to school or work. All results obtained while using at-home tests should be reported to the Hays County Local Health Department online at https://hayscountytx.com/departments/local-health-department/.