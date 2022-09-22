City encourages participation in survey gathering feedback on issues facing community

The City of San Marcos is asking residents to participate in a recently launched poll aimed to gather feedback on a multitude of issues facing the community, including housing affordability, transportation, education, recreational opportunities, and civic engagement.

The National Community Survey, which is administered by Polco, is available in English and Spanish. The city will gather responses until Nov. 4. The survey will help assess services provided by the city to residents and allocate future resources to better serve the community’s needs, values, and desires, the city said, adding that the survey is designed to be a comprehensive assessment of what it’s like to be a member of the San Marcos community.

“We know that each member of our community has unique perspectives and experiences that add to our vibrant culture,” Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes said. “We’re looking forward to hearing what we’re doing well and what our community wants to see changed so that we can continue to build a San Marcos that is inclusive of everyone.”

Survey responses will be collected in two phases. A random representative sample of San Marcos households will receive a notice in the mail requesting participation in the survey in the first phase. Community members who did not receive the survey in the mail will be invited to provide their feedback by completing the survey online, beginning Oct. 21. A link to the survey will be available at sanmarcostx.gov/survey. The surveys provided during both phases are identical and take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

“We encourage everyone in our community to take a few minutes of their day to complete the National Community Survey,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “The feedback we receive through the survey will inform policies and decision making in San Marcos for years to come.”

The city expects to receive a comprehensive report detailing the survey results in December. Community members will be invited to view the report online and at public meetings.

For more information visit sanmarcostx.gov/survey.

Information provided by City of San Marcos