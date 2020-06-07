City granted $6.4 million in transit funding through CARES Act Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:00am The City of San Marcos was awarded a federal grant of $6,429,168 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak. The funding appropriated by Congress comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the CARES Act. The FTA granted $25.9 million in grant awards to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about City granted $6.4 million in transit funding through CARES Act