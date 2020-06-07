Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City granted $6.4 million in transit funding through CARES Act

Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:00am

The City of San Marcos was awarded a federal grant of $6,429,168 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak. The funding appropriated by Congress comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the CARES Act. The FTA granted $25.9 million in grant awards to ...

