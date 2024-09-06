City, Green Guy Recycling honored with Environmental Leadership award

The State of Texas Alliance for Recycling has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 Texas Environmental Leadership Awards. This year, the city of San Marcos Resource Recovery and Green Guy Recycling have been jointly honored with the Exceptional Recycling Partnership Regional SuperSTAR Award, recognizing both for their outstanding contributions to environmental stewardship and recycling initiatives in Texas.

'Green Guy Recycling is honored to be recognized alongside the city of San Marcos for our partnership in advancing recycling efforts,” said Jeremy Kay – owner of Green Guy Recycling. “This award highlights our commitment to being a good community member and working together to create a more sustainable future for all.'

Adrian Hernandez, STAR’s Board Chair and Acting Executive Director, commended the winners, stating, in a state full of amazing programs, the city of San Marcos Resource Recovery and Green Guy Recycling stood out.

“The Regional Super-STAR Awards were created to highlight programs, individuals and organizations making a notable effort to advance STAR’s mission in their region,” Hernandez said. “Congratulations! This is a huge accomplishment. Thank you again for all your hard work in advancing recycling across Texas.”

The Texas Environmental Leadership Awards celebrate those who are driving environmental change across the state. Honorees include individuals, communities, organizations and businesses that develop and sustain programs focused on recycling, composting, sustainable materials management, public education and outreach, special event recycling and more.

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, STAR is dedicated to advancing recycling through strategic partnerships, education and advocacy to benefit the state of Texas. Through partnerships, education, and advocacy, STAR aims to create sustainable solutions that benefit communities and the environment throughout the state. These awards are a testament to the impactful work being done to ensure a more sustainable future for all Texans.

For more information about STAR and the Texas Environmental Leadership Awards, please visit recyclingstar. org/TELA.