City, Hays County sponsoring blood drive

Just one donation of blood can save up to three lives.

We Are Blood estimates that 200 blood donations are required every single day to accommodate the regional demands.

To keep up with that incredible need for blood donations, We Are Blood hosts blood drives throughout the 10 county region serving 2.6 million people.

We Are Blood is the only provider of blood to over 50 hospitals and medical groups from Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Lee, Burleson, Burnett and Llano counties.

“Blood donations go to help patients who may be enduring cancer treatment, victims of a trauma or accident, suffering from a blood disease or undergoing a major surgery; blood and platelet donations can provide life-saving care for individuals in need,” Victoria Mendiola, Director of Communications for We Are Blood, said.

The city of San Marcos and Hays County are sponsoring a blood drive on August 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made at weareblood.org/donor. Prospective donors can also call 512-206-1242 or 512-206-1266 to register.

The number of blood donations needed every day has been increasing. Since 2017, there has been a 38% increase in demand for red blood cells and a 58% increase of platelets needed since 2017.

Right now, blood donations are needed even more than normal.

“The need for blood donation tends to increase in the summer and around holidays,” Mendiola said. “We Are Blood needs at least 200 donations each day to maintain a healthy community blood supply and respond to the needs of our local hospitals and medical agencies.”

We Are Blood operates five mobile drive buses seven days a week, which account for nearly half of the blood donations collected annually by the organization.

“When you donate at a We Are Blood mobile drive, donors can rest-assured knowing that they are helping local patients within our Central Texas community hospitals,” Mendiola said. “So, one’s donation may end up impacted their very own friends, family, and neighbors.”

We Are Blood is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks, and is a member of multiple organizations, like America’s Blood Centers, Blood Centers of America and Association of Donor Recruitment Professionals.