City to honor Moyer with retirement reception after 36 years

Anyone who has lived in San Marcos knows the city is growing and changing. Assistant City Manager Laurie Moyer has experienced that change firsthand, both as a resident and as an employee.

“San Marcos is special, and I love so much about it,” said Moyer. “When I started, we were still a relatively small community. As we’ve grown, we’ve gotten more sophisticated. We’ve been intentional about making fact-driven decisions and listening to all of our community’s voices.”

On June 14, 2024, after more than 36 years of listening to her community and serving San Marcos, Moyer will retire to spend time with her family, volunteer, and travel.

Moyer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1982 and joined the city team in 1988 as a project engineer. She served the organization in various capacities, including Director of Environment & Engineering, Managing Director of Transit & Solid Waste, and Director of Engineering and Capital Improvements. She served once as interim City Manager and twice as an Assistant City Manager. Throughout her career, she has contributed to projects that have positively influenced the community’s sustainable growth and development.

“Laurie has made countless contributions to our organization,” said City Manager Stephanie Reyes. “Her dedication, warmth, and ability to forge meaningful connections, both within and outside our organization, have been instrumental in our success.”

Residents will likely recognize several projects that once crossed Moyer’s desk. In the late 1990s, Moyer helped implement the City’s Drainage Utility, among the first program in the state, which protects against additional runoff from development. In 2008, she was instrumental in the completion of the San Marcos Conference Center. In 2018, the Aquarena Springs Drive overpass opened to drivers, one of three railroad overpasses Moyer helped complete. Most recently, she’s been laying the groundwork for the City’s upcoming effort to replace the City Hall facility, which was originally built in 1975.

Looking back, Moyer is most proud of her contributions to protecting San Marcos’ most precious assets: our river and environment. That includes the role she played in advancing the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan that was approved in 2013, enhancing water capacity and infrastructure to meet future needs, and transitioning Rio Vista Dam to what river visitors know today as Rio Vista Falls.

“I was only a small part of that, but I get to drive by there every day and see it,” said Moyer. “It’s wonderful to be able to live in a community and drive around and say ‘I did that. I was part of that.’” Moyer’s projects aren’t just recognizable to residents. They’ve also earned her acclaim and recognition from her professional peers, who have asked Moyer to serve on regional boards and groups. She’s provided expert guidance to the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Regional Arterials Study Steering Committee, and the Alliance Regional Water Authority. In 2021, she was named a Leader of Integrity by Hays County Women in Leadership.

The City of San Marcos is in the process of hiring an Assistant City Manager to fill the position Moyer will leave vacant. Despite her June 14 retirement date, Moyer will continue working with the City until her replacement is brought onto the team and prepared to take the helm. A public servant through and through, she doesn’t mind sticking around a little longer if that means that the City organization and the community she loves are set up for success.

“Looking ahead, I hope we continue to be intentional in our efforts to minimize the impacts of growth,” said Moyer. “We’ve done that, and I’m proud of my ability to contribute to that. I hope that as we continue to face challenges, we keep our San Marcos spirit.”

Moyer will be honored with a retirement reception at the San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., on Friday, June 14. The reception will begin at 3 p.m. and will be open to the public.