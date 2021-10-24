City honors Ollie Giles, Lions Club, HCWC with proclamations

The City of San Marcos and Mayor Jane Hughson issued several proclamations on Tuesday, honoring community members and organizations.

A proclamation was issued celebrating the San Marcos Lions Club's 80th anniversary.

A proclamation highlighted the work done by the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center.

A proclamation celebrates the community work done by Nosotros La Gente.

A proclamation recognizes the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

A proclamation highlights the San Marcos Electric Utility.

A proclamation honors San Marcos Consolidated ISD teachers. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo