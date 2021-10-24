Ollie Giles, a prominent community member who died earlier this year, was honored. Family members and friends pose for a photo with the proclamation.
City honors Ollie Giles, Lions Club, HCWC with proclamations
The City of San Marcos and Mayor Jane Hughson issued several proclamations on Tuesday, honoring community members and organizations.
A proclamation was issued celebrating the San Marcos Lions Club's 80th anniversary.
A proclamation highlighted the work done by the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center.
A proclamation celebrates the community work done by Nosotros La Gente.
A proclamation recognizes the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.
A proclamation highlights the San Marcos Electric Utility.
A proclamation honors San Marcos Consolidated ISD teachers. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo