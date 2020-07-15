City to host community virtual design workshop

The City of San Marcos is hosting a virtual community workshop on July 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. to seek input on updates to the downtown architectural design guidelines and standards.

In January, the City of San Marcos City Council provided direction to update the design standards and guidelines for downtown. The update is intended to include new standards to address design issues, new graphics to clearly illustrate standards and guidelines, and shall be tailored to various contexts within downtown.

The virtual workshop will allow the community to explore current and future ideas for downtown design in an interactive way. Participants will learn about architectural styles and the look and feel of buildings at the street-level. Staff will give participants a chance to provide input on the vision for different areas of downtown.

“While we wish we could join the community in-person, we are excited to host our first interactive online workshop,” city Senior Planner Andrea Villalobos said. “Community input during this virtual workshop will help our team focus on community ideas and will guide the look and feel of future downtown San Marcos.”

To participate in the virtual workshop, residents can RSVP online and instructions will be sent to their provided email address. A physical take-home workshop toolkit will also be available for pick-up in the Planning & Development Services Department beginning on Monday, July 20. To pick up a toolkit, email planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8230 and staff will schedule a safe pick-up time in the City Hall Municipal Complex parking lot.

For additional details and a link to register for the event visit: www.sanmarcostx.gov/downtowndesign.