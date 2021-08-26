City to host Mermaid Month kickoff

Following the recent designation as the Mermaid Capital of Texas, the City of San Marcos will host a Mermaid Month kickoff event Wednesday.

The event, which will be held at San Marcos Rec Hall, begins a month-long celebration dedicated to mermaids. Wednesday’s ceremony leads up to the 2021 Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest, which was proclaimed a signature celebration for the City of San Marcos by Mayor Jane Hughson on Aug. 17.

The mermaid fest is set for Sept. 25, which includes an Aquamaid Scavenger Hunt, the Mermaid Promenade, and the Downtown Street Faire. Additional info is available at mermaidsocietysmtx.com.

Throughout September, the city is encouraging all San Marcos residents and visitors to take part in mermaid-themed events.

The city recommends the following activities that celebrate San Marcos’s arts, culture, heritage, and responsibility to protect natural resources:

•Take a self-guided tour of the city’s mermaid sculptures, known as the Mermaid March. Each of the sculptures was created by local artists, and represent a different unique aspect of San Marcos. The mermaid sculptures also draw attention to the city’s history, natural beauty and attractions.

•Learn about the San Marcos River’s ecosystem and look beneath the surface from a glass bottom boat during a visit to the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

•Take a dive into the history of the San Marcos mermaid with an interactive presentation from Mermaid Maya.

•Enjoy dinner and drinks, the San Marcos way. From Mermaid Margaritas to SMTX River Water Daiquiris, the city is full of restaurants to satisfy taste buds.

Additionally, the city said it has created an identity piece that is available for free to individuals and businesses interested in promoting the Mermaid Capital of Texas designation. The image may be used on any material and may be accessed at www.visitsanmarcos.com/mermaidcapital.

Wednesday’s kickoff event begins at 10 a.m. at 170 Charles Austin Dr. Refreshments will be served.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos