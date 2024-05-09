City to host SMTX 2024

Attendees will have the chance to win prizes with Interactive Passport

On Wednesday, May 15, the City of San Marcos will host its citywide annual event, SMTX 2024. Residents are invited to attend the free event at Pauline Espinosa Community Hall, 170 Charles Austin from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Mayor Jane Hughson will give remarks including highlights from the previous year and what residents can expect in the year ahead. Attendees are encouraged to meet with staff from various City departments before and after the remarks to learn about everything from career and volunteering opportunities to resources, upcoming initiatives, events, and activities.

New this year, residents will have the chance to win prizes using the SMTX 2024 Passport. To enter, attendees can pick up a passport at the welcome booth upon entry. Participants that turn in a passport after visiting at least 10 booths will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win prizes that include:

• Annual Pass to the San Marcos Activity Center ($90 value)

• $100 in credit on an SMTX Utilities water and electric bill (SMTX Utilities Customers Only)

• Ecobee smart thermostat ($173 value)

• Rain Barrel ($100 value)

Staff from the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will be at the event with animals available for adoption. The event will also include a display of equipment and vehicles from various departments including Public Works and Utilities.

Free parking is available at Pauline Espinosa Community Hall. Additional parking will be available at Plaza Park near the Grant Harris Jr. Building, 401 E. Hopkins Street and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, 202 N CM Allen Parkway. Admission for all ages is free.

For additional event information visit, www.sanmarcostx.gov/ SMTX2024. For media inquiries, contact communicationsinfo@ sanmarcostx. gov.