Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, an entry for the upcoming SMTX Hometown Holiday Shoebox Parade entitled "Storybook Characters awaiting Santa" by 10-year-old Heather. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos

City to host virtual shoebox parade Thursday

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:06pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, November 23, 2020

The City of San Marcos will showcase a virtual shoebox parade aimed at “promoting community engagement, holiday spirit and shopping local.” 

The city will hold the inaugural SMTX Hometown Holiday Shoebox Parade on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the SMTX Community Services Facebook page, Downtown San Marcos Facebook page, City of San Marcos YouTube channel and the city’s cable channels on Spectrum and Grande Communications — channels 10 and 123-16, respectively. 

According to the city, there are 30 entries in the parade. Additionally, there will be an I-Spy Scavenger Hunt that corresponds with the parade, the city said. The game board can be accessed by downloading a digital copy at sanmarcostx.gov/shoebox and printing it out, or by picking up a paper copy at the city’s Parks and Recreation office — 401 E. Hopkins — where game boards will be located in a brochure rack outside the main entrance. 

Scavenger hunt participants can submit their completed game boards after watching the parade by emailing a photo to jmach@sanmarcostx.gov by 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, the city said. Those who submit their game boards will be entered into a drawing for a City of San Marcos swag bag. There will be one adult and one youth winner drawn randomly. 

Additional information regarding Thursday’s virtual parade can be found at sanmarcostx.gov/shoebox. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020