City to host virtual shoebox parade Thursday

The City of San Marcos will showcase a virtual shoebox parade aimed at “promoting community engagement, holiday spirit and shopping local.”

The city will hold the inaugural SMTX Hometown Holiday Shoebox Parade on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the SMTX Community Services Facebook page, Downtown San Marcos Facebook page, City of San Marcos YouTube channel and the city’s cable channels on Spectrum and Grande Communications — channels 10 and 123-16, respectively.

According to the city, there are 30 entries in the parade. Additionally, there will be an I-Spy Scavenger Hunt that corresponds with the parade, the city said. The game board can be accessed by downloading a digital copy at sanmarcostx.gov/shoebox and printing it out, or by picking up a paper copy at the city’s Parks and Recreation office — 401 E. Hopkins — where game boards will be located in a brochure rack outside the main entrance.

Scavenger hunt participants can submit their completed game boards after watching the parade by emailing a photo to jmach@sanmarcostx.gov by 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, the city said. Those who submit their game boards will be entered into a drawing for a City of San Marcos swag bag. There will be one adult and one youth winner drawn randomly.

Additional information regarding Thursday’s virtual parade can be found at sanmarcostx.gov/shoebox.