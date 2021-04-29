City hosts additional brush drop-off for winter storm cleanup

City of San Marcos residential solid waste customers will be able to drop off additional brush Saturday to help residents clear their yard of debris caused by Winter Storm Uri.

The city will host the additional brush drop-off event on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The city stated that usual brush drop-offs are held on the second Saturday of each month.

“We realize residents have begun to assess the tree, shrub, and plant damage caused by the storm,” Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager Amy Thomaides said in a statement. “An extra opportunity to drop off brush will help residents clean up their yards before the weather warms up.”

Interested residents can reach the drop-off site by taking the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter entrance, 750 River Road, and following the signs. The city said it will accept Green waste, which includes tree or brush trimmings, leaves, and grass clippings. The city, however, said it will not accept brush containing barbed wire or other metals. Additionally, residents are invited to load and take ground up mulch as available.

The city stated that Saturday’s event is not a Community Clean Up event and it will not accept furniture, lumber, appliances, tires or electronics.

Residents can also use their curbside green waste carts and up to 12 paper yard bags to dispose of yard waste, the city said.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos