City of Kyle amends Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

The City of Kyle amended Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan amid increased demand on its water system.

The City of Kyle is asking all of its residents, as of Wednesday, to conserve water at this time. The city warned further restrictions could become necessary if demand on the City of Kyle’s Water System doesn’t decrease.

Customers may water (irrigate):

•By a hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 8-10 a.m. on their designated outdoor water use day.

•By handheld hose, or handheld watering can from 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. on any day. Any time a handheld hose is used, the hose must have a positive shut-off nozzle connected to the emitting end.

Water (Irrigation) Schedule:

•Residential Odd-Numbered Addresses: Wednesdays from 8-10 a.m.

•Residential Even-Numbered Addresses: Thursdays from 8-10 a.m.

•Commercial and Multi-Family: Fridays from 8-10 a.m.

Washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, or other vehicle or mobile equipment:

•Only from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. on the customer's designated water use day.

•Washing must be done with a handheld bucket or handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.

Items and actions, which are prohibited during this stage of drought management:

•Installation of new landscapes.

•No new pools will be permitted to open at this time. But existing pools may stay open.

•Using automatic fill valve to add water to an outdoor swimming or wading pool or pond.

•Charity car washes.

•Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard.

At all times the city’s drought management plan:

•Requires customers to repair leaks, broken lines, watering fixtures, and to ensure that irrigation systems are operated in a manner which reduces waste.

•Prohibits run-off from property line to a distance of 50 feet or more.

•Prohibits allowing water to pond in a street or parking lot to a depth in excess of 0.25 inches.

•Prohibits watering or irrigating landscape between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Kyle City Ordinance 569 governs its Drought Plan. Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to $2,000 and not less than $50 per violation. Contact Kyle Code Enforcement at 512-262-3914 or email codeenforcement@cityofkyle.com to report a violation.

