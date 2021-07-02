City of Kyle to celebrate park groundbreaking with street fair

Taking place at the intersection of Doherty and Burnham, the City of Kyle will host a street fair on July 15, celebrating the groundbreaking of La Verde Park and Cultural Trail.

The event will provide insight on the park’s unique features and demonstrate how the event lawn will act as a community gathering space. Food trucks, market vendors, live music and interactive art will line the street fair.

As part of the first phase of the Brick and Mortar District, a 138-acre development within the Plum Creek master planned community, La Verde is a 1.6-acre park set in the center, adjacent to future apartments and main street retail. Highlighted features include market spaces, a volleyball court, interactive water features, a playground and an event lawn with a 2,200-person capacity.

The Cultural Trail will be a shaded 1,200- linear-foot pedestrian and bike trail showcasing local artwork along its route, eventually connecting Heroes Memorial park, La Verde park and the main retail street within the district.