City of Kyle to create arts committee board

Looking to further beautify Kyle, the city council will create an arts committee tasked with increasing artworks in public spaces.

Director of Library Services Paul Phelan presented guidelines of a Kyle Public Arts Committee to city council after researching neighboring cities with similar art commission boards.

Highlighted benefits from Kyle establishing its own public art board include “additional grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts, recognition around the county, and the opportunity to attract more business.”

“This is something everybody I’ve spoken to would really love to see implemented throughout the community,” Councilmember Ashlee Bradshaw said. “It’s a great way for people to express their creativity. It's a great way to create attractions for people to come and visit. It’s just a great way to beautify the city overall.”

Bradshaw suggested the committee find a grant during its initial stages to kickstart as opposed to dipping into the city’s budget.

Councilmember Dex Ellison noted $50,000 from the proposed city manager initial budget could also kickstart or sustain the program until grants or private funds are donated.

Phelan said because the proposed Kyle Public Arts Committee is in the early stages of development, the possibilities in regards to funding and the committee’s agenda are not limited.

“Either creating an art district or having a citywide arts program would go a long way,” Ellison said. “We have a lot of unused skills right in our own backyard within the city and surrounding areas. We would love to have local artistry displayed here.”

The city is holding an open call for local artists or patrons of art to be on committee. A task force will choose seven community members and three council members to sit on the arts board.