To celebrate Founders’ Day, the City of Kyle will host a parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, inviting residents, businesses and organizations of the community. Photo courtesy of the City of Kyle

City of Kyle to host 2 upcoming parade celebrations

Wed, 09/29/2021 - 6:26pm
Nathalie Cohetero | Special to the Record
To celebrate Founders’ Day and Veterans Day, the City of Kyle will host a parade on each day, inviting residents, businesses and organizations of the community.

The Founders’ Parade serves as Kyle's annual birthday celebration, according to the city. A parade through downtown has been a custom since Kyle was platted and the first lots were sold in October of 1880 — a Kyle tradition for over 140 years.

The parade will begin at Gregg-Clarke Park along Center Street, and end at Front Street by the city square. A commencement will follow on Burleson Street with food, music and family-friendly activities.

Entries to be part of the Founders’ Parade are limited to 40. The deadline to apply is 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, or until spaces are filled. Interested organizations or individuals can apply at www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/2021-kyle-founders-day-parade-entry-form.

The Founders’ Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In partnership with the city's local VFW and AMVETS, Kyle is set to honor Veterans Day with a parade and commemoration event Saturday, Nov. 13.

The parade will begin at noon by the VFW Post 12058 and travel west on Center Street. Ending at Gregg-Clarke Park, a commemoration event will follow. Festivities include a warbird flyover, market vendors, family friendly activities and fireworks show.

Entries for the parade are limited to 40. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m., or until spaces are filled. Interested organizations or individuals can apply at www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/2021-kyle-veterans-parade-entry.

