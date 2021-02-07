Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City of Kyle kicks off February with Black History Month, 2 additional proclamations

Sun, 02/07/2021 - 5:00am

The Kyle City Council recognized February as Black History Month while also dedicating additional proclamations for career education and the increased awareness of dating violence. Presented by Councilmember Dex Ellison, Kyle’s Black History Month 2021 Proclamation is rooted in celebrating of African American achievements. “Black history is just American history that is ...

